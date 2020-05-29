Did Mike Tyson's Dynamite debut help boost AEW viewership?

A fine night for the wrestling fans indeed!

Both AEW and WWE put out incredible shows last night and their viewership numbers reflect this statement. As per ShowBuzzDaily, AEW Dynamite's viewership last night was recorded at a whopping 827,000. NXT's performance, on the other hand, was exceptional in its own right as the Black and Yellow brand was able to pull in 731,000 viewers.

Last night's AEW Dynamite observed a week-over-week growth of 126,000 viewers. Similarly, NXT drew roughly 129,000 more viewers this week than it did last Wednesday.

AEW: 827,000

When it comes to the ever-important 18-49 demographic, last night's AEW Dynamite secured the #4 spot in the said demo for the night with a rating of 0.32. And ranking at #24 with a 0.19 rating in the same demographic was NXT.

If these numbers hold true, the most recent edition of Dynamite was the most-viewed one since the March 18, 2020 episode, which brought in over 900,000 viewers. Even more impressive is the fact that by drawing 731,000 viewers, NXT put out its best show (viewership-wise) since the February 19, 2020 episode which happened to be a Takeover special edition of NXT.

AEW Dynamite and NXT pull out all the stops

To say that the latest editions of NXT and AEW Dynamite were anything less than spectacular would be an understatement.

AEW's flagship program featured the fall-out from Double or Nothing. It was headlined by a massive pull-apart brawl between Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson. Additionally, #FTR (formerly known as The Revival in WWE) made their AEW debut and Brian Cage had his first Dynamite match.

NXT also put out a loaded show that marked the return of Kurt Angle and featured the first-ever "Fight Pit".

It will be interesting to see what NXT and AEW Dynamite have in store for us next week.