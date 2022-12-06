"Did Stephanie threaten you?" - Former WWE employee blasts Triple H over booking on Monday Night RAW (Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently blasted Triple H for the dismal booking on Monday Night RAW.

Triple H is currently spearheading the creative process in WWE after Vince McMahon retired from his role as Chairman and CEO of the company. While Hunter is the Chief Content Officer, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were placed as co-CEOs in charge of running the company.

In this week's post-show review on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that fans need to stop worshiping Hunter. He also took issue with Women's matches dominating the main event on RAW. He joked that The Game may have been blackmailed by Stephanie McMahon to have the females higher up on the card.

"These people have to stop bro, because nobody can take you seriously when you're trying to defend this and talk about what a genius Triple H is by booking match after match after match. And bro, what's the deal with the woman main events? I'm starting to believe, did Stephanie threaten you or something? Did Stephanie say unless you put a women's match on the main event, there ain't gonna be no 'hey nanny nanny' in the bedroom? Literally, is that what went down?" [From 8:08 - 9:17]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Vince Russo feels not much has changed with WWE since Vince McMahon left

During the same conversation, Russo detailed that with the advancement in technology and social media, fans now know what's happening backstage in WWE. However, he stated that if fans were not aware of the entire Vince McMahon episode, they would not have pointed out that it was someone else booking the show.

"What has changed bro with this show? Seriously, if we didn't know any of that stuff went down with Vice McMahon, would we think there was a change on the show?" [From 5:25 - 5:38]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE has officially elevated Triple H to Chief Content Officer of the company.



As chief content officer, he will now oversee creative writing, talent relations, live events, talent development and creative services.



Love to see it. WWE has officially elevated Triple H to Chief Content Officer of the company.As chief content officer, he will now oversee creative writing, talent relations, live events, talent development and creative services.Love to see it. https://t.co/UtO2jHdZb0

What do you think of Triple H as the Head of Creative in WWE? Let us know your feedback in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes