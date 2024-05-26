Did Triple H conspire on The Rock by booking Cody Rhodes to win the Royal Rumble? Recently-released WWE employee answers

While The Rock initially returned to WWE earlier this year to square off against his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania XL, Triple H booked Cody Rhodes to win the Men's Royal Rumble to earn another shot at The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Championship.

The American Nightmare's decision to forfeit his chance to go after The Tribal Chief to The Rock after his Rumble win. This move resulted in significant backlash from fans. The Final Boss then had to change plans and turn heel as Rhodes challenged Reigns at The Show of Shows. Recently released WWE personality Matt Camp addressed whether the whole situation was created through a conspiracy from Triple H on The Rock after a fan inquired on an episode of The Wrestling Matt Show.

Camp, who was released from his contract last February, stated that he does not buy into that theory. However, he disclosed that he would buy into The Game and The Final Boss not being the best of friends:

"[Do you buy the conspiracy going around that HHH had Cody win the Rumble knowing Rock was returning to prove to Rock that Cody was the main event people wanted?] No, I don't. I don't. And if you wanna believe that maybe Rock and Hunter aren't the best of buddies, I could buy into that. I can buy into that," he said.

Meanwhile, the former RAW Talk host spoke about the role the new owners of the Stamford-based company want Triple H to play in this new era. He claimed The Game was positioned in the "Dana White role."

"I know and it's pretty obvious that Triple H has been positioned in the Dana White role. That's what they want him to be, the face of combat sports. Let's shoot him coming off the plane and he's making announcements about the..., and he's doing more media than he's done in the past. He was in Australia doing media with Rhea Ripley. He didn't do that for a while. But that's what they wanted. They want him to be the face of that. I think it's taken some time but he's embraced that a bit more." [From 29:30 to 30:18]

Matt Camp says The Rock has more power in WWE than Triple H

Upon his comeback earlier this year, The Rock joined the TKO board of directors. Since then, many have wondered how much power and influence The Final Boss has in the Stamford-based company.

When a fan asked Matt Camp on The Wrestling Matt Show who has more power in WWE, Triple H or The Rock, the former host unhesitantly said it was The Final Boss:

"[Who has more power in WWE, The Rock or Paul?] The Rock. The Rock. Absolutely The Rock," he said.

The Rock is currently on hiatus from WWE to film a movie. Before leaving on his break, he promised to go after Cody Rhodes when he returned. Meanwhile, many expect him to play a role in The Bloodline storyline upon his comeback. It would be interesting to see what happens when The Final Boss returns.

