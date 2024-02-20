Did WWE change 34-year-old star's name on RAW? Massive clue explored

The latest installment of RAW was jam-packed with thrills right from the beginning to the end. There was chaos right at the start and chaos again at the conclusion, with plenty of attention on the escalating conflict involving The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso. Amongst all the chaos, there was a subtle change involving a 34-year-old WWE superstar, who might have undergone a name change during the show.

The 34-year-old star in question is Andrade. Halfway through RAW, WWE released a vignette featuring the luchador that seemingly saw him return to his far more recognizable title of Andrade El Idolo. The Mexican superstar initially had his name shortened to Andrade in 2018 when he moved to WWE's main roster. Prior to that, he wrestled under the name Andrade "Cien" Almas. But now, it looks like "El Idolo" is back.

By chance, "Andrade El Idolo" became his moniker upon entering AEW, leading to numerous victories until his departure in late 2023. Curiously, he had previously used the same alias during his initial stint with WWE.

Now that he's back on RAW, he will be looking to live up to his title. After all, who wouldn't want to be "The Idol" to the WWE Universe?

CM Punk made a surprise appearance after RAW went off the air

The conclusion of RAW left the WWE Universe with mixed emotions. Despite witnessing an extraordinary display by Jey Uso, it was overshadowed by the intervention of his brother Jimmy. Nevertheless, after the broadcast ended, the audience in Anaheim experienced a unique and memorable moment.

As Jey Uso remained in the ring, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes came out to address the fans. And, after a little back and forth between Anaheim and Rhodes, the two-time Royal Rumble winner made a special introduction. He announced the entry of the Voice of the Voiceless, CM Punk. The wrestler known worldwide as the Straight Edge Superstar stepped into the ring and spoke sincerely to the audience, assuring them that the next time WWE visited Anaheim, he would be ready to compete in his wrestling attire.

Punk recently underwent surgery and is expected to be out for an extended period of time. However, he is focused on getting healthy and returning to the squared circle in tip-top shape.

Are you eagerly anticipating Punk's return to WWE and RAW? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.