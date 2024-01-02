Did WWE just bury former champion by putting him in the same segment with The Rock, questions wrestling legend (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke in detail about Jinder Mahal and The Rock sharing the ring this week on RAW.

Earlier this week, Triple H hinted that a former WWE Champion may be on RAW this week. The fans waited for the former champion to show up, but to their surprise, Jinder Mahal walked out to the ring. But soon after, The Rock's music hit, and the People's Champ made an electrifying appearance. He laid out Mahal and hinted at a match against Roman Reigns.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo felt that it was nice of WWE to put Mahal in the ring with The Rock. However, he pointed out that the segment would have no impact if they didn't do anything with The Modern Day Maharaja in the coming weeks.

"There are two ways to look at it. First of all, you can look at it like they totally fed Jinder to the wolves and totally buried Jinder. That's one way to look at it. Number two way to look at it is, you put Jinder in a good spot with The Rock. Out of everybody in the roster, you're putting him in there with The Rock, if they do something with him afterward bro. If they do nothing with Jinder like they've been doing nothing with Jinder, it was a nice gesture to put him in the ring with Rock but what did that do for him if you're not gonna go nowhere with him." [1:11:05 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if WWE takes Russo's advice and does more with the Modern Day Maharaja in the build-up to WrestleMania.

