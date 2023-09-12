Did WWE possibly tease the return of a 36-year-old star on RAW? Fans certainly think so!

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw Gunther come out to celebrate his historical Intercontinental Championship reign. Soon after, Imperium competed in a six-man tag team match against Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa. Many fans are convinced that WWE teased the return of a 36-year-old star during the match.

Gunther looked to make a statement with his championship celebration on Monday. However, Chad Gable interrupted him and paid the price. Otis tried to save his partner before Imperium outmatched him. This brought out Ciampa, who sent the heel faction running.

Alpha Academy and Ciampa worked well together during the six-man tag team match. In the match's final moments, Chad Gable made Giovanni Vinci tap out to the Ankle Lock while Ciampa held back Gunther with a submission move.

Many fans took to Twitter to point out that the submission move The Psycho Killer used was none other than the Gargano Escape. Ciampa’s former DIY teammate Johnny Gargano uses the move as his finisher.

While it looks like the move was a modified version of the Gargano Escape, popularly known as the Sicilian Stretch, many fans believe that it teased the potential return of Gargano.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans saw Tommaso Ciampa talking to Adam Pearce about something important backstage last week on RAW. While he could be asking the WWE Official for an Intercontinental Championship shot before this week’s show, it’s also possible that he could be asking Pearce to bring back his former teammate.

It would be great to see the two men reunite to form DIY again. They could go on a dominant run and take down Alpha Academy and Imperium before targeting Judgment Day for the Unified Tag Team Championship.

A former WWE star recently spoke about DIY getting back together

DIY was once the top tag team in NXT. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano had a great run together before they went on to feud against each other a few times.

The two stars have largely stayed away since moving to the main roster. Gargano has been off television for a long time, and WWE could look to bring him back soon.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa could reintroduce themselves and get back together on the main roster.

"Why not reunite but reintroduce them [Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa]? They both have been off-TV for a while. Nobody was chomping off the bit, like with the mainstream audience. They could have brought them together and created something brand new and unique based on the fact that they have great chemistry with each other. History could be revisited, maybe later down the line when the fans get to know them and their new personas. That would be a good idea," said EC3.

It would be a good idea to add another top tag team to the RAW division. While Judgment Day is ruling at the top, WWE needs to ensure that there are enough teams that can pose a serious threat to the champions.

Do you want to see DIY get back together on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.