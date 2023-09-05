WWE tag team to finally reunite after 639 days following recent segment on RAW featuring Adam Pearce? Analyzing the possibility 

The September 4, 2023, edition of WWE RAW saw a segment involving Adam Pearce. It was mainly his conversation with Jey Uso informing him that someone would be traded to SmackDown. However, the segment ended with a possible hint at a DIY reunion.

DIY was one of NXT's top tag teams, comprising Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The duo formed in 2015 and broke up in 2017. They feuded after this and had a few reunions between 2019 and 2021, but finally disbanded when Gargano departed the promotion.

Johnny returned last year on RAW but is currently absent due to a recent shoulder injury. Ciampa has continuously teased that he is looking for his former partner, and his recent interaction with Adam Pearce might indicate a return is coming soon.

Adam talked with Jey Uso on the recent RAW episode, sharing that somebody might be traded to SmackDown. The General Manager then welcomed Ciampa into his office for a scheduled meeting. It's possible that Tommaso is the one that is going to be traded. However, the other possibility is the star opening up about Gargano – he has wrapped up his feud with Bronson Reed and might strike a deal for DIY.

Expand Tweet

What is the latest regarding Johnny Gargano's status?

The 36-year-old was last seen on WWE TV on May 15, 2023, when he participated in a Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 Contender for the Intercontinental Title. He returned to action in July for two matches during a live event but hasn't performed since.

It's been a while since Johnny Gargano appeared on WWE TV

As per reports, he re-aggravated a shoulder injury he sustained earlier this year. Fortunately, the most recent report regarding his status says that WWE has cleared him to return.

Who else could be traded to SmackDown after Jey Uso's arrival on WWE RAW?

The former Bloodline member left WWE after Jimmy Uso betrayed him at SummerSlam 2023. However, Cody Rhodes welcomed him back to RAW during The Grayson Waller Effect on the Payback Premium Live Event.

Fans theorized that it could be Cody who would be traded to the blue brand. At WrestleMania 39 he could not "finish the story" after failing to defeat Roman Reigns. With both top stars on the same brand, The American Nightmare could get another chance at finishing his story next year, on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It remains to be seen what else could happen on Monday Night RAW following the recent significant changes in the roster.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena