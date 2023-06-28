"Didn't mean to offend you" - Former RETRIBUTION member sends a cheekily scathing message to 29-year-old WWE star

Former RETRIBUTION member Dijak (aka T-Bar) recently responded to Von Wagner's comments on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

On the August 3, 2020, episode of WWE RAW, a group of masked vigilantes appeared and wreaked havoc during the broadcast. They were later revealed to be T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack, Retaliation, and Reckoning. The group was collectively called RETRIBUTION and was led by Mustafa Ali.

RETRIBUTION was disbanded at Fastlane 2021 when Reckoning and Slapjack walked out on Ali. T-Bar and Mace double-chokeslammed Ali after he lost a match for the United States Championship to Matt Riddle.

During the latest episode of NXT, Von Wagner confronted Dijak during a promo where he asked the latter to take off his sunglasses because they were in an indoor setting.

"Hey, Dijak. Take those stupid sunglasses off. We're inside," said Vagner.

Dijak took to Twitter and quoted a tweet by WWE. He hilariously wrote:

"My bad, Von. Didn’t mean to offend you on c*m Tuesday."

WWE star Von Wagner revealed that he was forced to undergo brain surgery at only 15 months of age

Von Wagner opened up about his personal life on NXT TV while speaking to Robert Stone. The up-and-coming star narrated how he overcame numerous hurdles in his life after undergoing brain surgery at a very young age.

Vagner shared his emotional story, mentioning how his parents suffered along with him following the procedure. The 29-year-old was bullied by the other children at school and was even called a "monster" for his appearance, with kids' parents asking them not to look at him.

Following their recent interaction on NXT TV and social media, fans can expect Vagner and Dijak to engage in a bitter feud soon.

