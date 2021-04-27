"Difficult for both sides"- WWE Hall of Famer talks controversial Mickie James incident [Exclusive]

Jeff Jarrett recently shared his thoughts on WWE sending Mickie James' belongings in a garbage bag.

Mickie James posted a photo on her Twitter handle showing that WWE had sent her belongings in a trash bag following her release.

The tweet caused a major uproar among the WWE Universe and the company quickly took appropriate measures to make things right. The person behind this embarrassing act was fired soon after.

Jeff Jarrett opened up about the incident while chatting with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Here's what he had to say:

"Obviously I've known Mickie her entire career. Incredible talent. You know, that story broke and without knowing all the details, it took in my opinion... how the bag got there. Cosmetically it didn't sit well with a lot of folks. but also know that there's a lot of discussion in the world we live in with social media and clicks. I get it. I completely understand it," said Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett hinted that WWE and Mickie James have put this entire episode behind them.

"But without... look, there's a lot of things that aren't always what they truly appear to be," Jarrett added. I don't know who shipped it, how it was shipped, what was in that bag, what was in the contents of that bag. There's so many questions, what if? But I know one thing it made great headlines last week and a lot of discussion. But at the end of the day I don't think either side... Mickie's a future Hall of Famer without question. But it was a unique situation, difficult for both sides but I think it's water under the bridge at this point.

Mickie James was understandably unhappy with how things played out

Mickie James' final two years in WWE weren't the most memorable as she wasn't used much on TV and was mostly put in matches to put other stars over.

Stephanie McMahon apologized to Mickie immediately following the incident but the former WWE Superstar wasn't too thrilled. James thanked Stephanie for the apology but made it clear that the incident was symbolic of how her final years in WWE turned out.

Thank you Stephanie. I appreciate that as I am equally embarrassed. I know this wasn’t a malicious act. However it did feel very symbolic to how I was presented in the last 3 years. https://t.co/ih99BtNYTD — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 23, 2021

