Dijak mocks 33-year-old WWE star following recent injury

Dijak has been an entertaining character in WWE for several years. He recently took to Twitter to keep his feud with a 33-year-old star by mocking him.

The former Retribution member has been hailed as one of the better big guys in WWE. However, despite his in-ring work and popularity, he has failed to compete in big matches or win titles in WWE.

Dijak recently got in contention for the NXT Championship by earning a spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge for Deadline. A win in the match will help him get closer to the current NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov.

Dijak has been in a rivalry with Eddy Thorpe in NXT for some time. The show's recent episode saw Eddy Thorpe compete in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Tyler Bate, Joe Coffey, and Carmelo Hayes for the final spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge.

Thorpe was injured during the match when Joe Coffey hit him with a spinebuster on the steel steps. The referee had to call upon WWE's medical staff to check on him. Tyler Bate took out Coffey with the Tyler Driver 97 for the win. After the match, Dijak came out to address the victor but stopped momentarily and kicked the injured Eddy Thorpe.

Later in the night, the former Retribution member took to Twitter to mock Thorpe. He posted a video to mock Thorpe after he was kicked.

Check out the video below:

The 33-year-old was likely injured in kayfabe during the contest. His hilarious video drew a great reaction from fans who laughed with him.

Dijak could win the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline

There are a few big names set for the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge for NXT Deadline. Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker is the frontrunner to win the big match and challenge Ilja Dragunov.

Additionally, Tyler Bate deserves a title match and a championship win for the work he has put in over the past several months. Trick Williams is another big name who fans want to see win the match.

The 36-year-old star is the only superstar in the contest who has yet to win a title in NXT. Fans could see him pick up the win and challenge Dragunov for the NXT Title later.

Do you want to see Dijak win his first WWE championship soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

