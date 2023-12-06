We got an action-packed episode of WWE NXT before we head for Deadline this Saturday. We got two Fatal Four-Way Iron Survivor Qualifiers while Wes Lee announced his leave due to needing surgery.

Fallon Henley def. Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez & Kiana James

Lola Vice def. Tatum Paxley

Alpha Academy def. Meta Four

Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer ended in a no-contest

Tyler Bate def. Eddy Thorpe vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Coffey

Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail - Iron Survivor Qualifier

Perez had the early advantage and locked in a hold on James before the others broke it up, and Henley took some big double-team moves after trying for an early pin.

Hail sent James outside and tried for a dive but was caught before all four contestants headed outside.

James used her bag to hit Roxanne before sending her into the barricades. Henley tried for a superplex on Hail before James came in for a Tower on Doom. Roxanne failed to hit the Pop Rox before clearing the announce desk before she and James both went through it with a dive off the barricades.

In the ring, Henley sent Thea into the corner and hit the Shining Wizard on her before picking up the win.

Grade: B

Wes Lee was out next and said he was injured and could barely walk. He added that he needed surgery and was in tears as he told us he wouldn't be able to make it to NXT Deadline.

Lee was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio, who said that his back hurts from carrying the company for the past two years and that Lee can now watch from home like the fans.

Lee said Dom would be facing someone else before Rey Mysterio showed up on the big screen to say he would be in Dragon Lee's corner to watch him defeat Dom at NXT Deadline.

Dom went after Dragon Lee with the title, but when the latter managed to turn it around, Mysterio Jr. made a run for it.

Roxanne Perez and Izzy Dame argued backstage, and Ava came in to say that she would arrange for the match at NXT Deadline.

Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley on WWE NXT

Paxley was trying to taunt Vice early on before hitting a flying crossbody in the corner. Vice tried for a triangle lock before Paxley broke out and hit a big slam. Vice countered a hold and tried for the triangle again, but Paxley turned it into a rollup.

Lola Vice came back with some kicks and a hip attack in the corner before getting a near fall. Paxley countered a big move and went for a dive, but Vice caught her with a spinning heel kick and picked up the win.

Grade: C

We learned from the commentators during the last match that Wes Lee needed back surgery and might be out for 8-10 months.

Backstage, Axiom and Nathan Frazer got into an argument and decided to face each other after Axiom offered Frazer a mask to 'protect the money maker'.

We got some hidden camera-style footage of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes talking from the night of the attack on Trick. The two shook hands, and Williams left before Melo was on his phone before leaving.

Alpha Academy vs. Meta Four on WWE NXT

Dar and Gable kicked off the match, and Meta Four were in control early on before Gable hit a series of lariats and locked in an armbar. Otis got some big moves before Lash Legend hit him with a powerslam.

Maxxine took her out with a big Hurricanrana, but Mensah broke up the following pin. Maxxine knocked Lash off the apron, and Otis caught her before Maxxine took the rest of the team out with a dive to the outside.

In the ring, Gable caught Dar with an ankle lock and picked up the win via submission.

Grade: B

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger showed up in Gallus' pub and offered them beers before challenging them to a match. Gallus was initially hesitant, but then the duo annoyed them into accepting the match.

Byron Saxton was interviewing the Iron Survivor Challenge contestants, and we got some trash-talking from each of the five superstars as they argued about why they should win.

Henley slapped Tiffanny in the face after it devolved into a shouting match, and a brawl broke out before we headed for a break on NXT.

Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer on WWE NXT

Axiom went for a top rope dive, and Frazer caught him with a superkick before the latter was knocked off the apron by Axiom.

The Women's Iron Survivor challengers came out and resumed their brawl before heading to the ring. The match was called off before Nikkita Lyons made her return and took out Blair Davenport with a big kick.

Grade: C

Andre Chase let the students know that the University was under probation, and then Chase owed 'a third party' hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It's pretty clear that he borrowed from the D'Angelo Family since their lawyers served them the papers.

The students tried to propose things like bake sales and car washes to help raise money, and Jacy Jayne had a suggestion, but Chase didn't give her a chance to speak.

Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Coffey - Iron Survivor Qualifier on WWE NXT

Bate hit the Airplane Spin on Thorpe early in the match before Coffey ran in and cleared the ring. Back from a break on NXT, Thorpe was steamrolling the others at ringside before Coffey took him out with a spinebuster on the steel steps.

Medical came out to check on Thorpe, who looked like he could be hurt before the match continued in the ring. Bate hit the Tyler Driver '97 on Coffey in the ring before picking up the win.

Grade: B+

Dijak came out after the match and kicked Carmelo Hayes down before saying Bate had no chance to win on Saturday at NXT Deadline.

Bron Breakker came out and said that he would be one to win the match before Josh Briggs came out to say that even though the others were underestimating him, he was betting on himself.

Bron said that Briggs was a joke before Trick Williams came out to tell them that he had had enough. Dijak tried to taunt him before a brawl broke out, and we headed for another break.

Trick confronted Melo backstage after Hayes was seen asking Ava to do something. Trick asked if Melo texted Lexis King to take him out, and Melo said that he would 'never work with the s*cka.'

Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin were out next, and Corbin taunted the NXT champ, talking about his family to get him riled up. Dragunov took his jacket off and threatened to unleash on him before saying that he would never be able to take his title away and calling him a 'materialistic S.O.B.'

Corbin continued talking about Ilja's family before the champ flipped the table. Corbin turned his back on the champ to assert his dominance, but Ilja hugged him instead of taking him out, and the men's Iron Survivor competitors came in brawling as NXT went off the air.

