Dijak sends a message to former WWE Superstar after his surprise win over Tetsuya Naito in the G1 Climax

WWE star Dijak took to Twitter to send a message to his former colleague and stablemate, Shane Haste.

Haste is a former WWE Superstar and was previously part of the RETRIBUTION faction alongside Dijak (FKA T-Bar), Mustafa Ali, and others. During his time in the group, he was known as Slapjack.

Taking to Twitter, Dijak congratulated the 37-year-old for his recent G1 Climax win over Tetsuya Naito.

"Shane Haste beat Naito clean. Put some respect on his name," wrote Dijak.

Check out Dijak's tweet:

DIJAK @DijakWWE



Put some respect on his name.



twitter.com/ERD_Clips/stat… Shane Haste beat Naito clean.Put some respect on his name.

Haste left the Stamford-based company in 2021 after he was released from his contract. Shortly afterward, he appeared in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he joined TMDK with Jonah (Bronson Reed) and Bad Dude Tito.

TMDK includes Tito, Mikey Nicholls, Zack Sabre Jr., Kosei Fujita, and Robbie Eagles.

Former WWE star Shane Haste recently praised Grayson Waller

Shane Haste has made big moves since joining New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he is part of the TMDK faction alongside Zack Sabre Jr. and others.

Haste recently praised fellow Australian and current WWE star Grayson Waller for betting on himself. In a recent tweet, the 37-year-old claimed that future generations would grow up after taking inspiration from Waller.

"Jokes aside Waller bet on himself, risked it for the biscuit and has been/is killing it! Future generations are gonna grow up wanting to be the next him [I feel bad for the parents]," he said.

In reaction to Haste's tweet, Waller tweeted a GIF of Slapjack (the former Retribution gimmick of Haste).

"Can’t believe I forgot the [GOAT]," he wrote.

Haste is currently competing in the G1 Climax 23, a part of the D Block. He is now sitting on four points following two victories.

Were you a fan of the Retribution faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!