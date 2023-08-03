"Gonna grow up wanting to be the next him" - Former WWE Superstar tweets a message to Grayson Waller, latter responds

WWE star Grayson Waller recently received a message from fellow Australian wrestler Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne in WWE.

During a recent interview on Out of Character, Waller spoke about superstars and wrestlers who emerged from Australia and made a name for themselves in the professional wrestling industry.

Waller, however, missed out on fellow Australian star Haste, who tweeted a sarcastic response to the former's comments. Haste later followed up with another tweet praising Waller.

"Jokes aside Waller bet on himself, risked it for the biscuit and has been/is killing it! Future generations are gonna grow up wanting to be the next him (I feel bad for the parents)," wrote Haste.

Check out Haste's tweet:

'Hysterical' Shane Haste @ShaneTMDK

Future generations are gonna grow up wanting to be the next him (I feel bad for the parents) @ryansatin @GraysonWWE @WWE Jokes aside Waller bet on himself, risked it for the biscuit and has been/is killing it!Future generations are gonna grow up wanting to be the next him (I feel bad for the parents)

In response to Haste's tweet, Waller tweeted a GIF of Slapjack (Haste's former gimmick) and labeled him the 'GOAT'.

Check out Waller's response:

Grayson Waller is confident in his chances of winning his first singles title

Grayson Waller believes that he will soon win his first singles title in WWE by dethroning Austin Theory.

In an interview on WWE Die Woche, the Australian star claimed that he has his sights set on the US Title. He said:

"There's a lot, there's a lot [of championships I have my eyes on in WWE]. I've done some big things in my career in the WWE. I've almost done it all, but the one thing I haven't done yet is win a championship, so I think it's time that I need to change that up and the one that I'm looking at is the United States Championship."

Waller, who has previously challenged for the NXT Title, added:

"I think that's a championship with a lot of history, a lot of big names have won that and I look at that division and I'm just like, it's missing something. I think it's missing Grayson Waller. I had my opportunity in a four-way. Santos stole that match from me. So whether it's Santos Escobar, Austin Theory, it doesn't matter. I think you're gonna see Grayson Waller with that United States Championship very soon."

Waller recently faced Jey Uso on SmackDown and also had a singles match against Edge on the blue brand.

Are you a fan of Waller's work? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.