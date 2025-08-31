Disappointing news for John Cena fans following WWE SmackDown

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 31, 2025 01:40 GMT
John Cena become 17-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41! (Credits: WWE.Com)
John Cena is a 17-time WWE World Champion (Image credits: wwe.com)

Former Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is gearing up for his singles match against Logan Paul tonight at Clash in Paris. Before the bout, the legend reminded fans about the remaining dates in his farewell tour.

The 48-year-old legend is nearing the end of his retirement run, with his final match set to take place in December 2025. After his latest appearance on SmackDown, Cena posted a picture of footballer Erling Haaland on Instagram, highlighting his jersey number nine.

With his cryptic post, John Cena seemingly reminded fans of the disappointing news that only nine dates are left on his retirement tour.

You can view the post below.

John Cena could face his WWE archrival after Clash in Paris

Cena is set to face Logan Paul in France tonight. The singles match promises to be the bout of the show, given The Cenation Leader's veteran status and Paul's unique, high-flying wrestling style.

After the bout, the 17-time WWE World Champion could instantly kick off a high-profile feud with his archrival, Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate returned after two long years at SummerSlam 2025 Night Two. After The Cenation Leader lost his world championship to Cody Rhodes in a much-anticipated rematch, Lesnar appeared and took him out with an F5.

As per reports, the Last Real Champion could face The Beast Incarnate at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, which will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20. World Wrestling Entertainment is reportedly planning to get multiple big superstars and icons on the card for the upcoming event in Indianapolis.

It will be thrilling to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the 48-year-old, with only nine dates left in his retirement run. Will Brock Lesnar show up in France tonight to confront Cena? Only time will tell.

