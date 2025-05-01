"Disaster for Gunther" - WWE legend ready to return after 21 years and face former World Heavyweight Champion

A WWE legend is ready to return to the ring to face Gunther after more than 21 years away. The star has not wrestled for a long time.

With the match between Pat McAfee and the Ring General official for the upcoming edition of WWE Backlash, there's a lot going on at the moment in the company. McAfee laid down the challenge to the star on this week's episode of WWE RAW, and now he seems to have found himself a legend in the form of Scott Steiner to help him. He invited the star to return to the company.

Steiner made it clear that he was ready to return, sharing his thoughts on what would happen to Gunther should he come back and help Pat McAfee. The last time he wrestled in a WWE ring was back in 2004, when he was a part of the Royal Rumble match.

"The Genetic Freak + Pat = disaster for Gunther."

Will the commentator have the legend in his corner? That remains to be seen at Backlash, with the coming weeks set to determine what happens at the event. The Ring General may have his work cut out for him if he's outnumbered and McAfee has Steiner in his corner.

