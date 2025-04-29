"It’s still paralyzed" - WWE legend Scott Steiner provides an update on his condition

Scott Steiner worked through some serious injuries for the better part of his career, which is part of the reason why his second run with WWE failed to meet expectations. He recently shared an update on his health condition and the biggest regret from his WWE run.
Big Poppa Pump found tremendous success in WCW but failed to match the same success during both of his WWE stints. His second run with the Stamford-based promotion was relatively short-lived, lasting from 2002 to 2004 before he was released.
Speaking on The Wrestling Classic, Scott Steiner revealed that his foot was totally paralyzed during his second WWE run. He feels things would have been different had he remained healthier.
“I wish I could have been healthy. My foot was totally paralyzed, you know, that was before I got the surgery on it. So, you know, if I try to watch a match now from back in that time, I mean, I can’t even watch myself walk to the ring. It was just, you know, experiencing paralysis is a messed-up thing.”
The Hall of Famer said he is still recuperating from his foot injury to this day.
“And I mean, it’s still paralyzed to this day, but I had surgery to kind of stabilize it - a little bit more than it was. But still, you know … Yeah, still dead.” (H/T - WrestlingInc.)
Does Scott Steiner have one more WWE run left in him?
Scott Steiner, at 62, has still maintained a good physique, but he isn't planning to wrestle anytime soon.
In an interview with Casual Conversations, he ruled out the possibility of another match, saying it's time for the younger wrestlers to step up and take the spotlight.
"Probably not. Let the younger guys do their thing," he said.
Steiner last wrestled back in April 2023. He is now hoping to see his son, Brock Rechsteiner, take the mantle and carry forward the legacy of their family in the sports entertainment juggernaut someday.