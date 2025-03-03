Scott Steiner recalls doctor telling him he had hours to live

Scott Steiner will go down in the pro wrestling history books as one of the most athletic and most controversial stars of all time. A legend in WWE and WCW, Steiner has won championship gold around the world in the almost 40 years he's been wrestling. He's now opening up on a scary incident that led to an unfortunate happening.

The Genetic Freak went to Puerto Rico in 2010 to work for the legendary World Wrestling Council promotion. Local star Ray Gonzalez defeated Steiner by DQ on April 3, 2010, but three weeks later, Big Poppa Pump got the win back for the WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship. The rematch resulted in a No Contest, and Steiner's reign ended at 35 days due to injury. Six weeks later, Gonzalez beat Bron Breakker's uncle for the vacant title, ending Scott's run in The Island of Enchantment.

Steiner recently discussed the traumatic injury experience to Chris Jericho on the Talk Is Jericho podcast. The 2022 WWE Hall of Famer recalled suffering the serious throat injury while wrestling in Puerto Rico.

"It was really strange because I started feeling cold, and I went to eat and my throat–it was very hard to swallow. Finally I jumped in the shower, take a hot shower and nothing would work and I started shaking, and finally I called the ambulance... I actually went to the same hospital that Bruiser Brody died [in]. [recalled PR's best trauma center being located in the country's most violent area, but this didn't matter when he received shocking news from the doctor.] I talked to the guy, and he says you've got five hours to live," Scott Steiner said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Steiner initially did not believe the doctor but underwent emergency surgery after talking with family on the phone. The Michigan native said the doctor gave him something to take away the pain, which also took two days off his life as he later discovered the substance was what is used to induce a coma. Steiner noted that his doctor knew the operation would be too painful without the substance.

"I remember waking up to them pulling the chord, the breathing tube out of my throat... but I come to find out I was in a coma for two days. It didn't feel like any other surgery that I had," Scott Steiner said.

Scott Steiner has not been back to Puerto Rico since then. His only other appearance in the country was his debut there. The TNA live event on June 3, 2007 saw Steiner and James Storm lose to Jeff Jarrett and local legend Apolo.

Scott Steiner shares update with fans

Scott Steiner recently increased his social media presence. The WCW Legend is connecting with fans through his Steiner Insiders campaign and more public signings.

Big Poppa Pump is adding to his signing schedule this year. He will appear at the Mad Monster Party Film Festival in Atlanta, GA on March 7-9, from inside the Crown Plaza Perimeter at Ravinia Hotel. Steiner touted the appearance on X:

"If you want to meet greatness, be in Atlanta this weekend," Steiner wrote.

The Steiners were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. Scott Steiner was honored by the Tragos/Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014 and inducted into the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2021.

