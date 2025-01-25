Major WWE legend teases Royal Rumble return 21 years after last appearance

WWE is one week away from the 38th annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Rumors and speculation always pick up this time of year as superstars prepare for WrestleMania season. A potential blockbuster return could be in the works as a top former world champion is making a return to the spotlight.

Scott Steiner is one of the most accomplished wrestlers from recent eras, with a successful career in singles and tag team competitions. The four-time world champion made his name in WCW, WWE, NJPW, TNA, and ECW, among many other promotions over the years. Steiner is also the uncle to Bron Breakker, the current Intercontinental Champion. The Steiners, featuring Scott and brother Rick, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 Class.

Trending

Big Poppa Pump worked the Royal Rumble match in 1994 and 2004. He also worked the Rumble PPV in 2003 where he defeated then-World Heavyweight Champion Triple H by DQ. WCW's eighth Triple Crown Champion recently surfaced in the headlines after teasing an appearance at the Royal Rumble on February 1.

The Genetic Freak recently took to X to announce that he had got a new phone, which meant he was back and taking over timelines. Steiner promised more trash-talking, fitness tips, Steiner insanity, and domination, plus plenty to say about people who can't handle the truth. He also promised merchandise was on the way. The 24-time tag team champion also shared another Royal Rumble tease.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

"You freaks ready for Royal Rumble in a few days? Back in my day, nobody could survive the Big Bad Booty Daddy," Scott Steiner wrote.

Expand Tweet

His last WWE match was the 2004 Rumble, but before that, he and Test were defeated by Goldberg in a RAW Triple Threat the week prior. The last singles bout he worked for the company was a win over Steven Richards on Heat, also in January 2004.

Updated lineup for WWE Royal Rumble

A match for World Wrestling Entertainment's Tag Team Championship and new Royal Rumble Match participants have been announced for the 38th annual PLE set for February 1 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Below is the updated lineup coming out of this week's loaded SmackDown:

2 of 3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns Women's Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 23 participants TBA

Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 23 participants TBA Men's Royal Rumble Match: Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 20 other participants TBA

Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 20 other participants TBA Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring)

SmackDown this week saw several women's division talents declare their Royal Rumble participation: Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Naomi. On the same episode, Shinsuke Nakamura announced his spot for the Men's Rumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback