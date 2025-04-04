2-time WWE Tag Team Champion's in-ring career is over

A two-time WWE Tag Team Champion has decided to call it quits on his in-ring career. Scott Steiner recently addressed his future as an active performer.

Ad

Big Poppa Pump is a freak of nature, known for his sheer power and athleticism in the ring. However, the 62-year-old veteran has slowed down his in-ring schedule in recent years, having not laced up his wrestling boots since April 2023. His last match under the WWE umbrella took place more than two decades ago.

In an interview with Casual Conversations, Steiner revealed that he has no plans to get back in the ring anytime soon, as he wants the younger guys to take center stage.

Ad

Trending

“Probably not. Let the younger guys do their thing," Steiner said. (H/T - Fightful)

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

Scott Steiner's in-ring days are behind him, but his nephew and the son of Rick Steiner, Bron Breakker, has been carrying the family name and legacy. He is the current Intercontinental Champion on RAW.

Scott Steiner's son, Brock Rechsteiner, is also looking to follow in his father's footsteps. Recently, he received a WWE NIL deal offer from Triple H.

Scott Steiner on Bron Breakker not using the family name in WWE

Bron Breakker hasn't been using the Steiner name on TV.

Ad

Speaking on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, Scott said he wants his son Brock Rechsteiner to use the family name when he debuts in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Well, they never shied away from that because he introduced us at the Hall of Fame. So for whatever reason, they used Bron Breakker, but they know he’s a Steiner," Scott Steiner said. "I think Brock will probably use the Steiner name. I’m not sure if it’ll be 'Brock,' but it’ll be 'Steiner.'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker has previously expressed his desire to form Steiner Brother 2.0 alongside Brock Rechsteiner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback