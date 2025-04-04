2-time WWE Tag Team Champion's in-ring career is over

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 04, 2025 02:49 GMT
A former Tag Team Champion will never step back inside the squared circle (Image Credits: wwe.com)
A former Tag Team Champion will never step back inside the squared circle (Image Credits: wwe.com)

A two-time WWE Tag Team Champion has decided to call it quits on his in-ring career. Scott Steiner recently addressed his future as an active performer.

Ad

Big Poppa Pump is a freak of nature, known for his sheer power and athleticism in the ring. However, the 62-year-old veteran has slowed down his in-ring schedule in recent years, having not laced up his wrestling boots since April 2023. His last match under the WWE umbrella took place more than two decades ago.

In an interview with Casual Conversations, Steiner revealed that he has no plans to get back in the ring anytime soon, as he wants the younger guys to take center stage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Probably not. Let the younger guys do their thing," Steiner said. (H/T - Fightful)

Check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Scott Steiner's in-ring days are behind him, but his nephew and the son of Rick Steiner, Bron Breakker, has been carrying the family name and legacy. He is the current Intercontinental Champion on RAW.

Scott Steiner's son, Brock Rechsteiner, is also looking to follow in his father's footsteps. Recently, he received a WWE NIL deal offer from Triple H.

Scott Steiner on Bron Breakker not using the family name in WWE

Bron Breakker hasn't been using the Steiner name on TV.

Ad

Speaking on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, Scott said he wants his son Brock Rechsteiner to use the family name when he debuts in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Well, they never shied away from that because he introduced us at the Hall of Fame. So for whatever reason, they used Bron Breakker, but they know he’s a Steiner," Scott Steiner said. "I think Brock will probably use the Steiner name. I’m not sure if it’ll be 'Brock,' but it’ll be 'Steiner.'"
Ad

Bron Breakker has previously expressed his desire to form Steiner Brother 2.0 alongside Brock Rechsteiner.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी