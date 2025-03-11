Scott Steiner says a family member will undergo name change, but it's not Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has become a favorite among WWE fans despite his heel antics. Breakker wrestles on RAW and currently holds the second-oldest tenured belt in the company's history: the Intercontinental Championship.

Breakker's uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, has revealed that the latter's son, Brock Rechsteiner, will begin using the family name now that Rechsteiner has signed a WWE NIL contract.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Scott Steiner acknowledged his son's potential move to the wrestling business. Brock Rechsteiner is a football star, but the athlete's X/Twitter account bio features "@wwerecruit," which is the official account for WWE Talent ID & Development.

Scott noted that WWE does not shy away from addressing Bron Breakker as a Steiner, even though the IC Champ does not use the name officially. He added that his son would use it.

"Well, they never shied away from that because he introduced us at the Hall of Fame. So for whatever reason, they used Bron Breakker, but they know he’s a Steiner," Scott Steiner said. "I think Brock will probably use the Steiner name. I’m not sure if it’ll be 'Brock,' but it’ll be 'Steiner.'" [From 5:50 to 6:10]

Bron Breakker's WrestleMania status remains unclear as of this writing, although he has some lingering issues with The Judgment Day. Breakker is set to defend the IC Title against Finn Bálor next week on RAW.

Baron Corbin takes credit for giving personality to Bron Breakker

Before the Steiner prodigy moved to the main roster, he and recently released talent Baron Corbin worked together in NXT's tag team division.

In an appearance for the Busted Open podcast, The Lone Wolf discussed the IC Champ. According to the former WWE star, he brought Breakker out of his shell. Corbin also strongly believes the company moved him to the NXT brand despite finding considerable success on the main roster to test him.

"I think [me being] sent to NXT might have been a test, and I crushed it. They didn't see it coming. I helped elevate Bron Breakker. We had fun. I think it brought him out of his shell a little bit, and gave some different levels of personality to him," Corbin said.

The Dog was also seen confronting AJ Styles backstage, sparking speculation as to whether that was the planned program for WrestleMania 41 come April. But, WWE has moved in another direction for The Phenomenal One.

