"I saw the memes and the videos" – Wrestling veteran comments on Ronda Rousey's promo on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno shared his thoughts on Ronda Rousey's war of words against Shotzi on the June 10 edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was in the ring when she was interrupted by Shotzi, who demanded a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship. During the segment, Ronda asked the crowd if she should give Shotzi "a title shot-zi," a pun on the latter's name.

Speaking about the segment on the Keepin' it 100 Official podcast, Disco said that while he didn't particularly like the promo, he felt much of the criticism was unwarranted:

"It wasn't a great promo, the way she said, 'Ohh I'll give you a title shot-zi,' or whatever but I didn't see so much outrage about it until the podcasts came out. And then I saw the memes and the videos and things saying Ronda's the worst promo ever. Someone said Ronda is the worst woman they've ever hired in the history of WWE. I just thought it was punny. Some people like making pun jokes or whatever, which is what I thought it was. Like Shotzi, she gets a title shot-zi. It's just a pun. But then podcasts came out and people did their reviews and all that, and then by Saturday afternoon and Sunday, Ronda is the worst thing ever, and she has to turn back heel and why are they paying her." (from 2:07 to 3:45)

Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi on WWE SmackDown

The war of words between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi turned into a physical altercation as the former accepted Shotzi's challenge.

Rousey won the bout via submission to continue her winning momentum. The Rowdy One will face Natalya at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Money in the Bank.

