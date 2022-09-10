"Seth Rollins is killing it" - Wrestling veteran lavishes praise on several WWE stars for a unique aspect, blasts AEW 

Disco Inferno recently pointed out the "glaring difference" between WWE and AEW in terms of acting, praising stars like Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

While All Elite Wrestling has always been at the forefront of producing top-tier matches, many fans criticized them for lacking intriguing stories and characters. On the contrary, WWE's in-ring output may not receive the highest stars, but the sheer number of unique personalities and storyline developments on their shows keep the viewers thoroughly captivated.

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno spoke about the same aspect on the latest episode of the podcast Keepin' It 100. Inferno stated that many performers in the global juggernaut, like Seth Rollins, Owens, and Zayn, were tremendous at mic work and establishing characters through vignettes.

He explained that the company had a lot of great "acting" on display:

"WWE guys are doing so much good; many of their guys are so good at their minute-and-a-half to two-minute vignettes. Seth Rollins is killing it once he found his niche of like Joker type of weird heel, and Sami [Zayn] and Kevin Owens are doing great work. There's so much good acting."

As for AEW, Disco Inferno stated that their backstage promos merely involved performers boasting about their in-ring accomplishments and nothing more. He added that this was the most "glaring difference" between both promotions.

"And in AEW, they are "I'm gonna see you on Rampage. The last time we met, we went to a 30-minute draw, and now I got like my friends with me," he said. "That stuff is, like, that's the glaring difference between both the shows." (15:00 - 15:31)

Check out the full video below:

WWE has many distinct characters on their shows

There's seemingly a lot of merit to what Disco Inferno said about WWE having great "acting," as the promotion has many riveting characters.

Not just Rollins, Zayn, and Owens, but performers like Karrion Kross, Austin Theory, and more have also received plenty of time to showcase their acting shops in backstage segments.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Seth Rollins setting a reporter straight when he questions his seriousness of the business. I feel he was taking a shot at Seth's stylish outfit #WWECASTLE Seth Rollins setting a reporter straight when he questions his seriousness of the business. I feel he was taking a shot at Seth's stylish outfit #WWECASTLE https://t.co/yIOPDTu9zf

These elements have certainly aided the company in forging a connection between the performers and fans to enhance the overall quality of the shows.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's take on the difference between the global juggernaut and AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava