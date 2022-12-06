"Disconnected with no emotion" - Wrestling veteran critically hints that Alexa Bliss' current character is confusing (Exclusive)

In recent weeks, WWE has hinted at the idea of Alexa Bliss switching back to her darker character.

The former RAW Women's Champion still seems to be associated with Bray Wyatt after his return to the company at Extreme Rules. The duo previously paired up on WWE TV during Wyatt's days as The Fiend.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV

.

#WWERaw Bray Wyatt is near and Alexa Bliss is definitely feeling it Bray Wyatt is near and Alexa Bliss is definitely feeling it 😈.#WWERaw https://t.co/qa3bgsvk9D

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo was critical of Bliss' current character. He thinks the 31-year-old has been going back and forth between being distant and being alert.

"It's like it never happened, the last couple of weeks when she is just coming out, disconnected with no emotion, not paying attention. That's not what she did this week. So who knows what they gonna have her do next week, bro. Stay tuned, there's your cliffhanger right there. Is Alexa Bliss going to be distant or is she going to be alert? That's the cliffhanger for next week," said Vince Russo. [55:45 – 56:15]

Watch the latest edition of Legion of RAW:

Vince Russo claims WWE hasn't given Alexa Bliss enough room to shine

During a recent edition of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo was critical of WWE's booking of the Five Feet of Fury, declaring that the company hasn't given her enough room to shine.

He claimed that she is one of the most talented women on the roster, but the constant back-and-forth in her gimmick hasn't helped the former RAW Women's Champion. Russo said:

"In my opinion, there has been so much flipping and flopping her [Alexa Bliss]. I hate to say this bro because the woman is so talented; I think we saw the best Alexa Bliss when they gave her that talk show segment. That was the best, and I think that's where she proved to me she's good, she can carry this."

Bliss was victorious in her Triple Threat Match on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

She will now face Bayley next week on the red brand to determine the #1 contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes