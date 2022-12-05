"I hate to say this" - Vince Russo blasts WWE for top RAW Superstar's booking (Exclusive)

Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo recently lambasted WWE for their inconsistent booking of RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss.

Since the beginning of her career, Bliss has been one of WWE's most versatile performers, enacting both heel and babyface characters with ease. However, the global juggernaut has been criticized for not sticking with one gimmick for Bliss and constantly repackaging her as per their needs. The Goddess is currently working as a face on RAW, though many fans feel she's better off as a heel.

Vince Russo echoed similar sentiments while speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo. The former WWE writer pointed out Bliss' best version was when she hosted her talk show, A Moment of Bliss.

Vince Russo slammed the company for not giving Alexa Bliss enough room to shine in one role by frequently changing her gimmick.

"Bro, there is, especially with Alexa Bliss; in my opinion, there has been so much flipping and flopping her. I hate to say this, bro because the woman is so talented; I think we saw the best Alexa Bliss when they gave her that talk show segment. That was the best, and I think that's where she proved to me she's good, she can carry this. I hate to say this, bro, but I think there's been so much flip-flopping with her," said Russo. (3:29 - 4:05)

WWE teased a character change for Alexa Bliss on RAW

Fans were in for a surprise on last week's RAW when WWE dropped a subtle hint about Alexa Bliss reverting to her heel character. In a backstage interview, her former ally Bray Wyatt's logo popped up for a second. At the same time, Bliss' reaction was also worth noticing as she went from smiling to suddenly turning serious.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #WWERAW Bray Wyatt logo flashed behind Alexa Bliss and she looked distracted throughout the interview. Bray Wyatt logo flashed behind Alexa Bliss and she looked distracted throughout the interview. 👀 #WWERAW https://t.co/EVjwbc9dDh

Though fans have lauded this understated approach to teasing Alexa Bliss' potential heel turn, it remains to be seen if it translates into anything concrete.

