Earlier today, Gisele Shaw shared an account of her interaction with Rick Steiner where the WWE Hall of Famer verbally accosted Shaw.
Steiner allegedly passed transphobic comments and proceeded to yell at the Impact Wrestling star at WrestleCon. The situation was soon diffused by people present at the venue after Steiner had repeatedly hurled some hateful phrases at Shaw.
"I was at an autograph signing today at Wrestlecon and while I was walking to my table, I hear someone yelling 'you're a man,' 'you're a dude,' 'you're a piece of trash,' 'You are filth,' 'get the f*ck away from here.' I kept my head down and kept walking as I did not want to acknowledge that hate. When I arrived at my table, I spoke to another Impact Wrestling talent who was at the signing with me and mentioned the incident. It didn't sit well with me and I wanted to know who was saying that because it's unacceptable," wrote Giselle Shaw
Wrestling Stars and Legends have expressed their disapproval of Rick Steiner's actions
The wrestling world was quick to react to Shaw's post. Some of the top stars didn't shy away from voicing their opinions.
AEW star Kip Sabian was one of the first to share his concerns regarding the incident:
"Disgraceful. Sorry this happened to you."
Some went straight after Rick Steiner, condemning him for his actions:
"I'm sorry that you're still forced to deal with this. Rick should be ashamed of himself, though I seriously question if he's capable of feeling such a thing," Tweeted famous personality Ryan McKinnel.
Steiner's own former colleague and wrestling legend Ricky Morton called the incident "horrible":
Former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt chimed in as well, calling for the removal of such hate from the industry.
Rick Steiner is yet to publicly address Shaw's comments.
