Disgruntled WWE star sends warning after SmackDown

A new season of WWE SmackDown has already hinted at the rise of a certain superstar. However, the bigger question is, will his former stablemates take his side against a Hall of Famer?

Santos Escobar originally introduced Legado Del Fantasma on the blue brand with Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega. Rey Mysterio later took over as the faction's leader. They also became the modern-day Latino World Order in the process. Carlito is their latest addition.

After explaining his shocking betrayal of Rey Mysterio from last week, Santos Escobar was confronted by Vega, Wilde, and Del Toro this past Friday night. While Vega slapped him, broke down in tears, and subsequently walked out, Escobar went on to beat up his former stablemates.

Joaquin Wilde has now shared a cryptic message on Twitter/X. This is evidently based on Escobar's promo:

"Its gonna get ugly @wwe," Wilde wrote.

A recent report shed light on Escobar's heel turn and the possibility of Wilde and Del Toro joining him. However, Rey Mysterio's injury has forced the creative team to put the storyline on hold.

Santos Escobar is booked for WWE Survivor Series

In the wake of Rey's knee surgery update, the creative team has decided to book Santos Escobar in a match against Carlito. Being an industry veteran himself, the former United States Champion seems to be a great fit as a dance partner for the former LWO star.

Moreover, this also marks Carlito's first singles premium live event match since Unforgiven 2007 against Triple H.

Carlito returned to the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year at Backlash to a rapturous reception from the Puerto Rican crowd. After the remarkable one-off appearance, he once again pulled off a surprise comeback at Fastlane, joining LWO straight off the bat.

On the other hand, this is the first time Escobar is working as a heel since aligning with The Biggest Little Man of WWE a year ago. It remains to be seen if the aforementioned faction warfare will happen the way the creative team had originally intended prior to Rey's surgery.

