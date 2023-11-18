Wrestling legend to have first singles PLE match in 16 years against Santos Escobar at Survivor Series: WarGames

Santos Escobar might just be public enemy number one in the WWE Universe after turning on Rey Mysterio. Not only did he cut a despicable promo wishing that Rey Mysterio got an infection and leg amputation, but he also left Zelina Vega in tears, and turned on Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. He is now scheduled for a match at Survivor Series against a wrestling legend who will have his first premium live event singles bout in a whopping sixteen years.

By now, fans may have guessed that the legend in question is Carlito. While one might think that his last singles PPV/PLE match was in 2009/10 when he left WWE, it was actually all the way back in 2007. Courtesy of the incredible cagematch.net, looking through the database revealed that Carlito's last singles PLE match was all the way back at Unforgiven 2007 against Triple H.

And for the first time since his return, he will be in a singles PLE bout against the up-and-coming Santos Escobar:

It's going to be a huge match. The crowd at Chicago will undoubtedly be on Carlito's side for two reasons - one, because it still feels special seeing him wrestle in WWE again, and two - Santos Escobar may quickly become the most hated man in all of WWE.

Even Michael Cole couldn't help but express his disgust at Escobar after he ran away from Carlito.

Who are you rooting for in this all-important Survivor Series bout? Let us know in the comments below!

