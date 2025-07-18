Disheartening news surrounding Goldberg's recent WWE run revealed

A harrowing stat about Goldberg's recent WWE run has been revealed. Da Man challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in his final match.

Ad

According to WrestleLamia on social media, the Hall of Famer has only wrestled for a little over an hour since 2016. The account noted that if you add up the time length for the legend's matches over the past nine years, it reveals that he has only competed for 67 minutes.

Ad

Trending

Gunther defeated the 58-year-old at Saturday Night's Main Event by choking him out in the middle of the ring to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. The veteran went to give a retirement speech following the match, but it was cut off early due to the show going off the air. CM Punk won a Gauntlet match this past Monday night on WWE RAW to earn a title match against The Ring General next month at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Goldberg doesn't rule out a return to the ring following WWE retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has not ruled out a return to the ring following his loss to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The WCW legend was a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier this week and seemingly teased that his in-ring career was not finished. Goldberg noted that he flew a bunch of people to Atlanta to watch his final match, but added that nobody in the professional wrestling business is truly retired until they pass away.

Ad

"I had my retirement match. I have 91 people fly in from all around the world that were personal guests. I don’t know if I want to kick start that again and say, ‘Guess what, I didn’t retire. I want to go one more time.’ You don’t plan stuff like that. In the world of professional wrestling, I guess you’re not retired until you’re dead. In principle, yeah, I’m retired," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if Goldberg ever does decide to have another match following his loss to Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE