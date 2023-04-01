Disheartening update on Randy Orton's potential return at WWE WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton will reportedly be present in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39. However, there is an unfortunate update on his in-ring return at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The Apex Predator was the RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Matt Riddle last year. On the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown, after a decisive distraction from Roman Reigns, the Usos defeated RK-Bro to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Shortly after, it was announced that the Legend Killer had suffered a legitimate back injury, and he has been absent from WWE programming ever since. It was recently reported that the Viper has arrived in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39. However, there is no confirmation of his participation in the show.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that Randy Orton will not make an in-ring return soon. He added that the 10-time WWE Champion is still far from fully recovering.

"Just an update on Randy Orton. Don't expect him doing matches any time soon as he's a ways away from recovering from his back issues," tweeted Meltzer.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Just an update on Randy Orton. Don't expect him doing matches any time soon as he's a ways away from recovering from his back issues. Just an update on Randy Orton. Don't expect him doing matches any time soon as he's a ways away from recovering from his back issues.

This is indeed unfortunate, as Randy Orton is one of the biggest wrestling stars of the modern era. Fans would love to see him wrestle again after nearly a year of inactivity.

Former WWE writer doesn't think Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns will be a marquee match

Roman Reigns has been the world champion for almost 1000 days now. During his reign, he has had feuds with almost every big name in WWE. One big name that the Tribal Chief has not had a lengthy singles feud is Randy Orton.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that a possible match between the two megastars at SummerSlam 2023 won't be a marquee bout anymore.

"I don't know if that's [Reigns vs. Orton] marquee at this point. I mean I love the idea with Orton and Rhodes, I mean I really really do, but like I said I just don't know what you do [with] Roman Reigns," Russo said. [From 01:07:25 - 01:07:45]

Roman Reigns last faced the four-time World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania Backlash in 2022 when the Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro.

Their last singles match came on RAW in 2015, which ended in a No Contest. Their last pay-per-view match was at SummerSlam 2014, when the Head of the Table picked up the win. It is clear to see why some fans are clamoring for a rematch.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes