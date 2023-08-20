Disturbing statistic on Seth Rollins' run as WWE World Heavyweight Champion

WWE star Seth Rollins has been the World Heavyweight Champion for 84 days now.

The Visionary won the title back in May this year at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. He fought AJ Styles in the finals of the tournament to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins had a tough road to the finals as he overcame the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest in the first round and then defeated Finn Balor in the semi-finals.

Popular Twitter account WrestlingWorldCC recently reported that Rollins has not main evented any premium live event since winning the World Heavyweight Championship. This means that the World Title has not closed out any premium shows for WWE in the three months of its existence.

However, there is a chance that this could change at Payback. The event is scheduled for September 2 and will emanate from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Seth Rollins' rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura is heating up

Ever since Seth "Freakin" Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship, he's had a target painted on his back.

He had a lengthy feud with Judgment Day member Finn Balor where he managed to emerge on the winning side despite several attempts from the faction members to dethrone him. More recently, Shinsuke Nakamura is looking to make a name for himself at the expense of the champion.

The King of Strong Style put Seth Rollins on notice with a Kinshasa on RAW a couple of weeks ago. This past week, Seth accepted the challenge and was ready to face Nakamura at a time and place of his choosing.

It will be interesting to see how this rivalry develops and when the two stars finally lock horns. The Visionary will also have to be cautious of Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest trying to cash in his contract at an opportune moment.

What do you think of Seth Rollins' reign as the World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

