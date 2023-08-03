A huge matchup was pulled from WWE's SummerSlam card and re-scheduled for an episode of RAW in two weeks. Members of the WWE Universe have taken to social media in an effort to get the match back on the premium live event.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have been feuding for nearly four months now. The rivalry began when Trish turned on Becky after a tag team match and revealed herself to be Lita's mystery attacker.

Stratus defeated Lynch at Night of Champions in May with the help of Zoey Stark. The rematch between the two has been brewing for nearly three months and was reportedly scheduled for SummerSlam. However, much to the annoyance of fans, the match has now been announced for the August 14th episode of RAW.

The entire Womens Division deserve better… do it right @TripleH pic.twitter.com/Vra91zFvmU Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch deserve betterThe entire Womens Division deserve better… do it right @TripleH #WWEWomensDeserveBetter

Fans clearly believe that the decision to pull the match from the SummerSlam card is a disrespectful one. Members of the WWE Universe are pushing the company's higher-ups to amend the decision.

Tory Adkisson @toryadkisson Leaving Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch off of the #SummerSlam card is criminal. I hope WWE corrects this.

Other fans wondered why the company invested so much time into the rivalry if it wasn't going to finish on one of the biggest shows of the year.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble SRS has confirmed it wasn't health related (I thought it was) so I have no idea why they dragged this rivalry for this much time if they weren't gonna do it at SummerSlam. They could've always done the rematch at the RAW in Canada after two weeks. twitter.com/WrestleFeature…

Lenny B. @LBibbs_93 I mean it would've been nice to see it on the show given the four month build up. Just kinda disappointed as all! twitter.com/WrestleFeature…

"So tired of this sh*t," says Trish Stratus after rumored SummerSlam match was moved to WWE RAW

A match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch had reportedly been planned for SummerSlam since before WrestleMania 39. That seemed to be the direction the feud was going until the announcement that the match would take place on an upcoming episode of RAW.

Trish had been avoiding a rematch with Becky ever since their Night of Champions bout. The two faced off in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match but are yet to have a singles rematch.

After yet another brawl between the pair on Monday's show, Adam Pearce made the rematch official for the August 14 edition of RAW. Stratus took to Twitter to react alongside a photo of her fight with Lynch.

"So tired of this sh*t," wrote Stratus.

You can check out her tweet here.

