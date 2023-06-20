"DO YOU HEAR ME?!" - WWE star furious after videos featuring her outside the company were played on RAW

The latest RAW episode showcased videos featuring WWE star Chelsea Green outside the company. She recently took to Twitter and had a furious reaction to the same.

Chelsea Green, alongside her teammate Sonya Deville faced off against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a tag team match on this week's RAW. Chance and Carter emerged victorious in the bout.

During the show, the Stamford-based promotion showed Chelsea Green's videos, which were filmed outside the company. She was seen throwing a big ball at someone in one of the clips.

Green took to Twitter and posted screenshots of one of the videos played on the show.

"I do not wish to grant permission to any person or business to use my name, image or likeness!!!! DO YOU HEAR ME?! @WWE," Green captioned her tweet.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

Maxxine Dupri views WWE star Chelsea Green as her big sister

On an episode of the After the Bell podcast, Maxxine Dupri spoke with WWE RAW commentators Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Dupri disclosed that she travels with Chelsea Green and views the latter as her big sister.

"So I feel very blessed. I feel like I've just gotten so many snippets of gold from different people. I travel with Chelsea [Green] every week, and she really has been in this business for so long, it is special for me to look at her as a big sister and be like, 'Wait, am I doing this right? Is that right? How should I feel about this? What do you think?' and kind of get that feedback," said Maxxine Dupri.

Although Chelsea Green has yet to win a major title in the Stamford-based promotion, she made a name for herself during her IMPACT Wrestling tenure. She won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship and IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

