The Rock on whether he acknowledges Roman Reigns amid The Bloodline's success in WWE

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has constantly been tipped to return to WWE and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. But does he acknowledge his cousin as The Head of the Table?

The answer is yes. The Great One only has positive things to say about his fellow Samoan stars in Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. He did so during an interview with Chris Van Vliet ahead of the release of his upcoming DC movie, Black Adam.

"I do! That's my family," The Rock said when asked if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. [2:47]

The Hollywood star went on to state The Tribal Chief and The Usos are doing a great job in WWE amid the multitude of changes within the company this year. Here is what The Rock said:

"I think those guys are doing a great job and I think what an interesting shift the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when unexpectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So, with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job, and the boys too, The Usos too as well," he continued. [2:53 - 3:21]

The Bloodline, now with relatively newer members Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, is even more dominant than before. The five of them will appear on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' next title defense will come against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel next month.

What are the chances of The Rock returning to WWE and facing Roman Reigns?

While it is the biggest dream match WWE can book right now, there is no guarantee that The Rock will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The Hollywood star himself does not know if the match is going to happen, according to former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz.

For what it's worth, Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer reported in May that The Brahma Bull's schedule is clear for the first quarter of 2023. There hasn't been an update on the same since then. If this remains the case, the timing seems perfect for him to return to WWE in time to begin a WrestleMania program with The Tribal Chief.

