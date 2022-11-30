"Does that make sense to anybody?" - Vince Russo calls out WWE for making excuses (Exclusive)

Former writer Vince Russo has called out WWE for making a ‘lame excuse’ with regard to its sponsorships.

WWE's weekly television programs officially made the switch to the TV-PG rating more than a decade ago. The reason for this switch has often been given as a way to attract sponsors by producing a more family-friendly show. However, one of the company’s sponsors is Violent Night, an R-rated movie.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of Raw, Vince Russo pointed out the lack of consistency displayed by WWE in this situation:

"Let me get this correct. They can't do this and they can't do that because of their sponsors, and one of their sponsors is an R-rated movie. Does that make sense to anybody? Anybody, bro? Violent Night is an R-rated movie that is on their show sponsoring them, but they can't do anything. Does that make sense to anyone? Do you guys not understand how these are all lame excuses, bro? Because if that were the truth, then an R-rated movie would not be a sponsor on their show. Do you not understand that? It's ridiculous, bro, it's such BS. I'm so sick of hearing it, bro, because nobody there has an edge. They're all freaking nerds. Every single one of them," Vince Russo said. (44:05 - 45:11)

Vince Russo criticized a WWE star's promo on RAW

Vince Russo was very critical of returning superstar Candice LeRae's promo on RAW. The former NXT star was backstage with Cathy Kelley when she cut the promo that drew the ire of the former WWE head writer:

"This was freaking horrible. Again, you've got to protect your talent. Whoever, is producing this, do you not know this is horrible? You don't give her a live pre-tape. You produce it and when it sucks, 'Miss LaRae, you can do this better. I know you can do this better.' Here's the worst-case scenario. They're getting pi**ed at you for doing this over and over again and the more pi**ed they're getting at you, the better they're cutting the promo."

Despite the ill-received promo, Candice LeRae won on her return to action. She defeated one-half of the women's tag team champions, Dakota Kai, after delivering a Neckbreaker off the ropes.

