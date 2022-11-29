Vince Russo destroys recently returned WWE Superstar for "horrible promo" on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has blasted Candice LeRae for her lack of promo skills on RAW this week.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with LeRae this week. The former champion mentioned that she was shocked when Damage CTRL attacked her a few weeks ago, but she was better prepared to deal with the nefarious trio this time.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that backstage producers should have pre-taped the segment to ensure LeRae was doing a good job with the promo.

"This was freaking horrible. Again, you've got to protect your talent. Whoever, is producing this, do you not know this is horrible? You don't give her a live pre-tape. You produce it and when it sucks, 'Miss LaRae, you can do this better. I know you can do this better.' Here's the worst-case scenario. They're getting pi**ed at you for doing this over and over again and the more pi**ed they're getting at you, the better they're cutting the promo."

He was outraged by the sequence and claimed it did not deserve to be on live TV.

"You can't put this woman on here with this horrible promo. It's horrible man, I don't care how long she's been in the business," added Russo. [23:04 - 24:00]

Candice LeRae defeated Dakota Kai on WWE RAW

Despite the weak promo segment, LeRae proved her chops inside the squared circle this week. She picked up a huge win over one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Dakota Kai.

In her first match on RAW after Damage CTRL attacked her last month, Candice LeRae looked determined as she attacked Kai while the latter was making her entrance. In the match that ensued, The Poison Pixie hit a vicious neck breaker off the ropes on her opponent to pick up the win.

