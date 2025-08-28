"Doesn't get any better than that" - Dominik Mysterio breaks character; discusses "20-year anniversary"

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio recently broke his on-screen heel persona to talk about his incredible run in 2025. Dirty Dom has become one of the biggest names on the Stamford-based promotion's current roster.

At WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio surprisingly emerged victorious in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, Dom has defended his title against multiple big stars, including AJ Styles. The Judgment Day star locked horns with The Phenomenal One at SummerSlam 2025.

During a recent edition of The Rap On Wrestling Podcast, Dominik Mysterio broke his on-screen character to talk about his incredible journey in the Stamford-based promotion.

Dirty Dom recalled sitting in an empty MetLife Stadium at WrestleMania a few years ago, thinking about how his life would change after five years. Mysterio added that he had come a long way in his career, as he recently co-main evented SummerSlam 2025 against a legend like AJ Styles in his "20-year anniversary" in WWE.

"It's funny, I haven't posted it, but there is a really cool picture of me from, I wanna say 2019, maybe 2018, at MetLife at WrestleMania. Empty stadium, I'm sitting there, all 260 pounds of me at that time, uh, just like picturing what the world would look like in five years, right? And here I am now being the co-main event at SummerSlam against AJ Styles. 20-year anniversary. It doesn't get any better than that," he said.

Check out the podcast below:

Dominik Mysterio was caught off guard by AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam

During the same conversation on The Rap On Wrestling Podcast, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he was caught off guard by AJ Styles' tribute to the late great Eddie Guerrero at SummerSlam 2025.

Mysterio added that Styles was trying to play mind games with him, but he still managed to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

"You know, for me, it was definitely very special. I didn't know AJ was gonna come out in that low rider, with those tights. So, it definitely caught me off guard. He was trying to play some mind games. But for me, what really mattered was the fact that, like, I was walking in as the Intercontinental Champion and I walked out as Intercontinental Champion," he said.

AJ Styles hasn't stopped going after Dominik Mysterio. It will be interesting to see if the two stars will face each other in a rematch soon.

