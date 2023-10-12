"Doing the world a favor," "Good riddance" - Fans explode after former champion hints at retirement from WWE 

An Instagram post by a former WrestleMania headliner teasing retirement from WWE has got the fans buzzing. The person in question is Ronda Rousey, whose teases of hanging up her wrestling boots have led to fans reacting in droves.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is one of the most popular female WWE stars of the last many years. Though she had an electrifying first couple of years, during which she also headlined WrestleMania 35, things slowly cooled down.

Though she never touched the same heights as before, Rousey still remained one of the biggest names on the roster. She last competed at SummerSlam 2023, where she went to war against her best friend Shayna Baszler in a losing effort.

Since then, there's been rampant rumors about Rousey wanting to leave WWE once her contract expires. A recent Instagram post by her has further given mileage to these rumors, as she wrote a caption teasing being retired. As expected, fans took note of the post, and it quickly became a big talking point on Twitter.

Konnan on why WWE never booked Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch

Though Lynch and Rousey shared the ring during the three-way WrestleMania 35 main event, also featuring Charlotte Flair, they have never had a one-on-one match. Last month, on an episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan suggested WWE never booked the match as the two performers might not have gotten along well.

"I'm assuming that it could be anything, they don't get along... But that should not matter. They should be able to do business, and maybe the fact that they were going to be involved in maybe a long storyline, and Ronda was like, dude, I'm out on this date," said Konnan.

It remains to be seen if Ronda Rousey's match at SummerSlam 2023 was the last of her tenure with the global juggernaut, or if she would step back in the ring again.

Do you think Ronda Rousey is done as an in-ring competitor? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

