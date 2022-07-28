"Very impressed" - Two-time World Champion breaks character to praise Roman Reigns

Everyone continues to be impressed by the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief will step into the ring this Saturday night with Brock Lesnar for the final time at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Dolph Ziggler was a recent guest this morning on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects.

When he was asked about Theory potentially cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam, Ziggler took the time to acknowledge The Head of the Table.

"I appreciate whether he did it on purpose or not. It's almost a head game with the main event," Ziggler said. "Because you can see Reigns is not flustered in any way, shape, or form. He's become this amazing entity that I'm just drawn to. I'm very impressed with him." [Timestamp: 29:57 - 30:12]

Will Roman Reigns leave SummerSlam as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

Roman Reigns has a big task ahead of him on Saturday night at SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar.

If The Head of the Table can survive The Beast Incarnate and avoid being cashed in on by Theory, he will surpass 700 days at WWE Universal Champion.

Anyway, you slice it, that's an incredible feat in the world of professional wrestling today due to the fact that most title reigns don't last very long.

Reigns has continued to establish himself as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of this era, and it doesn't appear that he'll be losing momentum anytime soon.

What do you make of Dolph Ziggler's comments? Do you think Roman Reigns will leave SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

