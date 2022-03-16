Dolph Ziggler defends NXT Championship; WrestleMania weekend match decided 

Dolph Ziggler has retained his NXT Championship in his first defense of the title on the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

The show started with an edition of Miz TV, the first of its kind on NXT. Dolph Ziggler, along with Robert Roode, were the special guests for the A-lister. As the segment progressed, they were interrupted by the 'Megastar' LA Knight.

Knight would lay down a challenge to Ziggler, and an NXT title match was confirmed for later in the night.

The match took place in the main event of the show and saw interference from Roode as the latter tried to help Ziggler retain his championship. However, this nearly backfired as Knight was able to regain control and almost pulled off an upset.

The former WWE World Champion was able to recover, though, and concluded the match with a pinfall victory over Knight to retain.

Ziggler will now carry the championship into NXT: Stand & Deliver, where he will defend against former champion Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker arrived during Dolph Ziggler's title match on NXT 2.0

As Ziggler and Roode battled against LA Knight in the NXT main event, Bron Breakker emerged from the parking lot in a backstage segment.

Ziggler wrapped up his confrontation with Knight in time for Breakker to enter the NXT arena. Walking to the ring with purpose, Breakker confronted a concerned looking Ziggler and Roode, leveling the latter and demanding a NXT Championship rematch at NXT: Stand & Deliver.

The former United States Champion was quick to accept the up-and-coming star's challenge as he laid out the framework for their rematch.

The match will be one of the standout classics at NXT: Stand & Deliver, which will take place on April 2nd, ahead of WrestleMania 38.

