"I had no idea I was going to be NXT Champion" - Dolph Ziggler on his recent championship win

NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler had no idea that he was going to win the developmental brand's top title.

Ziggler arrived on NXT in February and swiftly got involved in the title picture, heading straight for then-champion Bron Breakker. After earning wins over the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and welcoming both stars to RAW, The Show Off was given a title shot in a triple threat match.

Thanks to some timely interference from Robert Roode, Ziggler won the match. He will now defend the title at NXT: Stand & Deliver against Breakker.

However, on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Ziggler has spoken out about his championship win and how surprising it was. He was initially expected to scout talent for main roster call-ups but quickly found himself holding the top title on the former black-and-gold brand.

"I had no idea I was going to be NXT Champion. I didn't plan on it. All I wanted to do was check out some new talent scout amount, see who's got what it takes to go to the next level at some point, maybe report back, say, hey, RAW, hey, SmackDown, hey Vince McMahon, I see something and these guys, these gals, they could do something big in the future. Let me get my hands on them and next thing you know, two weeks later, I'm the NXT Champion," Ziggler said. (H/T Fightful)

When was Dolph Ziggler's last world title run in WWE?

The last time Dolph Ziggler held a top championship in WWE was in 2013. The Showoff cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on then-World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio.

When comparing his recent win with the previous victory, Ziggler had this to say;

"The difference between those two, [that moment in 2013], I'll never forget for the rest of my life. I won't forget this one either because I didn't plan on it. All I wanted to do was set an example and show everyone what I can do when I want to, and I caught everyone by surprise."

Although he hasn't won a world title since then, Ziggler has won several top championships, including the Intercontinental Title, United States Title, alongside RAW and SmackDown tag Titles.

What do you think of Dolph Ziggler's NXT Title run so far? Will he leave Stand & Deliver as the champion? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

