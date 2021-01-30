"Most televised losses" - Dolph Ziggler reveals why he shouldn't be WWE Champion

Dolph Ziggler thinks him being the WWE Champion instead of Drew McIntyre wouldn't make sense, as per his latest tweet.

When a fan posted a tweet stating that Dolph Ziggler should be WWE Champion instead of McIntyre, the former noticed the same and decided to make things clear.

He responded to the fan and said that a guy who has the most number of televised losses in WWE history shouldn't hold the WWE title over someone who wins most of his matches. He then proceeded to tell the fan that his take was bad.

Check out Dolph Ziggler's tweet below:

The person with the most televised losses in WWE history should be champion, not the guy that wins 99.9% of the time? Bad take, bro https://t.co/gVapM9viwh — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 29, 2021

When another fan asked whether Ziggler was showing humility, or self-loathing, he had an interesting response.

Neither. It’s both — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 29, 2021

Dolph Ziggler has primarily been used to put over other Superstars

Dolph Ziggler is a former World Champion but has been mostly used to put over other WWE Superstars throughout his career.

Ziggler received a big pop when he successfully cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Alberto Del Rio to win the World title back in 2013. In late 2014, he was the sole survivor in the Team Cena vs. Team Authority Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match, and it seemed like he was set for a mega push that would end with a WWE World title run.

Nothing of that sort happened, and Ziggler remained a mainstay in WWE's mid-card. He was chosen to be the guy to get squashed by Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019. Dolph Ziggler is one of the best wrestlers of WWE's modern era, with many dubbing him a modern version of Shawn Michaels. Unfortunately, he never bagged the level of success Michaels did.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre was strapped to a rocket last year and went on to win the 2020 Royal Rumble match. He later defeated Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton to win the WWE title on two occasions and is still holding the belt. He will take on Goldberg at the 2021 Royal Rumble, with the WWE title on the line.