"One day I’ll have to" - Dolph Ziggler on when he feels he will retire from wrestling

Dolph Ziggler has been a part of the WWE for almost two decades now.

Ziggler is a former WWE Grand Slam Champion and had a surprising run earlier this year as the NXT Champion.

In recent weeks, Ziggler has been feuding with the current Money in the Bank holder Theory. But that might change with a recent shift in creative under Triple H.

The RAW Superstar was recently a guest on Cleveland's Morning News with Wills & Snyder to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he has any plans to retire in the near future, Ziggler doesn't see himself retiring anytime soon.

"It really depends," Dolph Ziggler said. "The healthiest people in the world, sometimes it doesn't work. Some people have re-occurring injuries. I've been very lucky. Going on 18 years, no major surgeries. Any kind of surgery I got, it was from wrestling in college. I've been lucky. I don't ever want to stop. One day I'll have to, but it sure as hell won't be now." [H/T: Fightful]

Will Dolph Ziggler be factored into Clash at the Castle?

If Dolph Ziggler's rivalry with Theory continues, one would think that these two men are on a collision course for the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Two weeks ago on WWE RAW, Ziggler teamed up with AJ Styles to take on The Alpha Academy, who were sticking up for their friend Theory. This seems to indicate that Ziggler's story with Theory will continue.

Theory was not featured on RAW or SmackDown last week, which is a big change of pace since he's been featured heavily on both programs in recent months.

