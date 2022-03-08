Dolph Ziggler gets pinned by debuting superstar on WWE RAW

Dolph Ziggler has a big Championship match tomorrow. Ahead of that, he teamed up with Robert Roode to face two of his soon-to-be opponents in a tag team match. With one of the superstars making his RAW debut, it was an impactful bout as he pinned the two-time world champion Ziggler.

Dolph Ziggler has been going in and out of NXT 2.0 in a storyline with Champion Bron Breakker. Tomorrow night at NXT: Roadblock, he will face Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a huge title triple threat match.

This week on RAW, The Dirty Dawgs teamed up to face NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa. It was Breakker's RAW in-ring debut, and he made the most of it despite briefly falling behind and needing a tag. He power lifted Dolph Ziggler before finishing him.

After the match, Ziggler congratulated Breakker on an impactful RAW debut. However, he vowed to take the title from him as the stakes and dynamics will differ on NXT 2.0.

Although Ciampa and Breakker have been allied on NXT 2.0, the dynamic won't be the same as they will have to stand across the ring. Tommaso Ciampa is looking to join Samoa Joe as the only three-time NXT Champion.

Will Dolph Ziggler emerge victorious on NXT?

Given that Dolph Ziggler lost on RAW and has been on the losing end more often than not in this feud, some might consider that Ziggler could be on the verge of winning the NXT Championship.

He would be an unconventional champion, but it would represent WWE's new direction of wanting a specific kind of star on top.

With that said, Bron Breakker represents the kind of star they want going forward. He is in his early 20s, has a good look, and is building up his character while being a powerhouse from the Steiner family. It will be interesting to see how the match plays out tomorrow night.

