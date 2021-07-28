Dolph Ziggler on which WWE moment was better than his MITB cash-in

Dolph Ziggler rates Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship victory higher than his Money in the Bank cash-in on his list of favorite WWE moments.

In 2013, Ziggler won the World Heavyweight Championship from Alberto Del Rio on the first episode of RAW after WrestleMania 29. Six years later, Kingston won the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 after spending 11 years in WWE.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Ziggler said watching “KofiMania” was more special to him than his own title win.

“I was already a huge fan of Kofi’s because we had a best of 500 series that he won 497-3, but we were put together all the time just for the athleticism, and then you got to see his character come out,” Ziggler said.

“He became frigging World Champion. How awesome is that? I did an interview a long time ago. ‘What was your favorite moment here? Money in the Bank?’ And I go, ‘Watching KofiMania… was awesome.’ Because he wasn’t brand new, he wasn’t pushed down your throats. He was this guy who just did his work and stood out every time he did something and then eventually it all worked out.”

Watch the video above to hear Dolph Ziggler’s thoughts on Big E winning the 2021 Money in the Bank ladder match. He also discussed Robert Roode, The Street Profits, performing in front of fans again, and much more.

Dolph Ziggler’s history with Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019

Including live events, Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston have competed in 83 singles matches against each other since 2009 (H/T Cagematch.net). Their most notable one-on-one rivalry took place in 2019 during Kingston’s reign as WWE Champion.

Kingston retained the WWE Championship against Ziggler at Super ShowDown 2019 and Stomping Grounds 2019. In the same year, the New Day member also defeated Ziggler and Samoa Joe in a Triple Threat match at the special Smackville live event.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Prem Deshpande