Dolph Ziggler looks back on stealing WWE Superstar's Valentine's Day date

Dolph Ziggler has been linked to several ladies over the years, both on-screen and in real life. These names include Nikki Bella, Dana Brooke, AJ Lee, Kelly Kelly, Vickie Guerrero, and even comedian Amy Schumer. The wrestler now known in TNA as Nic Nemeth is reminding everyone of a special Valentine's Day moment.

The Show-Off of WWE is now known as The Wanted Man in TNA. Ziggler had several memorable storylines during his near-20-year career with the Stamford-based promotion, and a few involved love interests. He began feuding with Otis in 2020, for the affection of Mandy Rose. The 44-year-old then pulled a con to ruin Valentine's Day and steal Otis' date with Mandy. It seemed Rose was with Dolph, but he was exposed and then beaten by Otis at WrestleMania 36. The Blue Collar Brawler ended up with The Golden Goddess.

Nemeth took to X (fka Twitter) and Instagram today to wish a Happy Valentine's Day to wrestling fans. His three-word caption was pretty generic, but the attached photo said a lot as the former NXT Champion reminded everyone of how he managed to ruin Otis' big night and win over Mandy, even if it was only briefly.

"Happy Valentine's Day," Nic Nemeth wrote with the photo below.

WWE booked three Otis vs. Ziggler singles matches. Otis got the win at WrestleMania 36, then beat Dolph in an Elimination Chamber qualifier the following month. Otis also defeated him on SmackDown later that year.

Dolph Ziggler to defend against former WWE Superstar

Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler is in TNA but able to work for other promotions. He has been SCX Champion for Squared Circle Expo Wrestling since March 29, 2024, and has held World Series Wrestling's WSW World Heavyweight Championship since July 1, 2024.

The Wanted Man will wrestle Matt Riddle at WSW Legacy. Nemeth will put his WSW World Heavyweight Championship on the line that night. The event will stream live via TrillerTV from the Melbourne Pavilion in Melbourne, Australia on Friday, March 28. The former Dolph Ziggler lost to Alexander Hammerstone last summer, but came back four days later and got the win for the title. Hammerstone was a replacement for the injured Matt Cardona.

This will be the third Riddle vs. Nemeth match. The Original Bro beat The Show-Off on WWE RAW in November 2021, but Nemeth retained the TNA World Championship over Riddle for ACW this past January.

