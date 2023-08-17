Dolph Ziggler names RAW star as the biggest underdog in WWE

Dolph Ziggler has taken to social media to support a fellow WWE Superstar, calling them the biggest underdog in the company.

The Superstar in question is Chad Gable. The former Olympian recently won a fatal four-way match against Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, and Ricochet to become the number-one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther has been one of the most dominant champions of the modern era. The Austrian star has held the Intercontinental title for over a year and has not been pinned or submitted since arriving on the main roster. Gable has yet to win a singles title in WWE, so there's no doubt he will go into the match next week as a huge underdog.

Recently, WWE took to Twitter to ask fans who they thought is the biggest underdog in the company right now. Dolph Ziggler replied with a GIF of Chad Gable.

Since Gable has a title match with The Ring General on the horizon, it's hard to disagree with The Show Off's observation.

You can check out Ziggler's Tweet below:

Chad Gable wants to have a singles run in WWE

Since signing with WWE, Chad Gable has become something of a tag-team specialist, winning tag titles with Jason Jordan, Bobby Roode, and Otis.

Gable's Alpha Academy team with Otis and Maxxine Dupri is extremely entertaining. However, fans desperately want the former Olympian to win a singles title. Next week on RAW, he will finally have the chance to do so when he faces Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of SummerSlam, Gable stated that he has wanted to prove himself as a singles competitor for a long time.

"Singles stuff, I had this great thing with Gunther on Monday. I want that to continue. I hold the victory over The Ring General. So I've been asking for a chance to prove myself as a singles guy for a long, long time, that I'm more than just a tag team guy. So this might finally be my chance to back that up," said Chad Gable. [From 03:36 - 04:00]

Can Chad Gable defeat Gunther next week on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

