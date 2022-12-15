Dolph Ziggler pitches stipulation match with former WWE Women's Champion

Dolph Ziggler has suggested an interesting stipulation for a potential matchup against former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya.

WWE posted a clip of Ziggler and Natalya from an episode of The Bump last year. Natalya got Ziggler in the Sharpshooter and Dolph quickly tapped out while on set for the show.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya took to Twitter and said that the two need to have an actual match against each other.

"We need a [email protected]! More reasons why I love #WWETheBump @wwe," tweeted Natalya.

Dolph Ziggler responded and suggested an interesting stipulation for the hypothetical match. The Showoff will put his stand-up comedy against Natalya's Sharpshooter to see which superstar will submit first.

"🔥SUBMISSION MATCH🔥The Sharpshooter vs my standup comedy. Who will tap out first?!" tweeted Dolph Ziggler.

Former WWE Superstar reveals Dolph Ziggler was her first crush

Former NXT UK Superstar Xia Brookside recently disclosed that The Showoff was her first wrestling crush.

Brookside was released by the company earlier this year as NXT UK was shut down in preparation for the launch of NXT Europe next year. Xia didn't win any titles during her brief NXT career but did compete in the Mae Young Classic.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Xia named Dolph Ziggler as her wrestling crush. The 24-year-old added that she is recovering from a knee injury but is remaining active in the wrestling scene.

"I haven’t worked out all week. If you’ve seen my social media, I’ve been heavy into the gym this year mostly. I’ve really been into it. I have a personal trainer, my health has been number one. I’m going to rest because I have another show tomorrow." (5:40 to 5:59)

You can watch the full interview here:

Dolph Ziggler recently called out United States Champion Austin Theory and claimed he was unfit to hold the title. It will be interesting to see if Dolph can capture the title from Theory in the near future.

Would you like to see Dolph Ziggler have another reign as champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes