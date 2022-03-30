"Has one hell of a career ahead of him" - NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler about up-and-coming superstar

NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler praised his opponent on the upcoming NXT: Stand and Deliver, Bron Breakker, saying he has a great career ahead of him.

The Show-off recently sat down for an interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider and discussed his experience in NXT 2.0. When asked about his incursion into NXT, he said that he was not prepared for a title run. He just came to scout some talent and is seeing some great careers in the making, including the man he took the NXT Championship from, Bron Breakker.

"I think Bron Breakker has one hell of a career ahead of him, I don't think he's quite ready to go but holy crap is he explosive. I've been speared by Goldberg numerous times and it felt like my chest caved in. This kid hit me like a linebacker in their prime in the NFL and when I got up I said, "Man, I can't wait to do this again." Dolph Ziggler as he praised Bron Breakker (h/t PWInsider)

The former World Heavyweight Champion believes that the NXT 2.0 prospect needs some time in the business to understand the in-ring psychology to fulfill his potential.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Dolph Ziggler Says He Felt Stale Before NXT Run, Praises Bron Breakker dlvr.it/SMZbQT Dolph Ziggler Says He Felt Stale Before NXT Run, Praises Bron Breakker dlvr.it/SMZbQT

Dolph Ziggler will defend his NXT Championship against Bron Breakker on NXT: Stand and Deliver just before WrestleMania Saturday at April 2

We are officially one week away from #StandAndDeliver

NXT: Stand and Deliver will emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas at WrestleMania 38 Saturday, April 2 at a special start time of 1pm, est.

This show will not be a "Takeover" event like the ones associated with the olden days of NXT as the Black-and-Gold brand. It will be broadcast live on Peacock (WWE Network worldwide).

The card that has been confirmed for NXT: Stand and Deliver till now is as follows-

NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. TBD (Cameron Grimes or Roderick Strong)

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. TBD (Cameron Grimes or Roderick Strong) NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK

Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

LA Knight vs. Gunther

Do you guys agree with what Dolph Ziggler has to say about Bron Breakker? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

