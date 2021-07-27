"One of the few guys that is something special" - Dolph Ziggler heaps praise on WWE Star 

Throughout his WWE career, Dolph Ziggler has been paired up with countless rising stars who were on their way to the top. He has often served the role of helping former NXT Champions get adjusted into the main roster by sharing the ring with them in their first feud.

At one point, it had become common for new NXT call-ups to be instantly put in a feud with Dolph Ziggler. However, in the last few years, two top NXT stars were put in a tag team with Dolph Ziggler who have helped the Show Off win tag team gold: Drew McIntyre and Robert Roode.

While Drew has gone on to become a multi-time world champion, Robert Roode is currently still in a tag team with Ziggler. The two have been very successful as a tag team. For the majority of the "ThunderDome Era," the Dirty Dawgs held on to the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles, beating top stars who stood in their way.

Speaking with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ziggler commented on working with Robert Roode and had some high praise for the former NXT Champion:

"With [Robert Roode], I've been told from a few mentors in the past and a few people who have bounced back and forth from different companies who go "This is one of the few guys that is something special" and a friend of ours, I think it was Dreamer, told each of us that we're the go-to guys [of our company], we're the ones that are gonna deliver. If you gotta be in the world title match, it makes sense. If you gotta help somebody out, that makes sense. We tied up in that first match after WrestleMania or something, maybe a live event, and I went 'Oh this guy gets it'. This is great."

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have been an active part of the WWE Tag team division ever since they were paired up. They were WWE SmackDown tag team champions for over 100 days before they dropped the titles to the Mysterios at WWE WrestleMania BackLash.

Ziggler on why his pairing with Robert Roode in WWE worked out

In the same interview with Rick Ucchino, Ziggler discussed how his pairing with Robert Roode works so well in WWE:

"We both very much think the same way which is pretty awesome for having 20 years in our back pocket give-or-take for each of us." Ziggler added, "We've gone through the ups and downs. We know what needs to be done and we know how to take something away and give it back. He's a badass, he's so jacked and he's good at wrestling."

