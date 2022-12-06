Dolph Ziggler reaches out in heartwarming message asking for help for former WWE Superstar stepping away from wrestling to battle with brain cancer

Dolph Ziggler has sent a message to fans asking for help for a former WWE Superstar who has stepped away from wrestling in his battle with brain cancer.

Joe Doering had previously announced that he was having to take time away to undergo surgery for brain cancer. What made it worse was that it was not his first battle with cancer either. He was previously diagnosed with a brain tumor on February 25, 2016. He underwent surgery on March 4th to have it removed and returned to wrestling in November thanks to successful surgery.

In an update, Joe Doering has gone through multiple surgeries and is beginning the long road to recovery, but as a result, was facing a lot of medical expenses as a result of the treatments. Dolph Ziggler shared the star's GoFundMe, asking the fans to help out one of their own.

"wresting family, help out one of our own, if you can! Help Joe Doering Pin Cancer - Round 2."

Dolph Ziggler himself has donated $1,000 to the cause.

Other than Dolph Ziggler, Mick Foley has also been vocal about helping Big Joe Doering

Following his announcement the last time, Mick Foley reached out to fans to ask for their support for Joe Doering. He shared a shirt for sale where 100% of the proceeds would go to help Doering for his battle against cancer.

"I have just found out that Big Joe Doering has to step away from the ring to battle brain cancer for a second time. Sending prayers and positive vibes Joe’s way. 100% of sales of this shirt will go to Joe to help him in this battle. https://shopimpact.com/products/joe-doering-keep-calm-and-kick-ass-t-shirt."

At the same time, Foley is conducting a "Nice Day Tour" together with IMPACT Wrestling. The proceeds from the event will go directly to Doering's battle with brain cancer.

As always, the wrestling world is coming together at this troubling time to help out their fellow wrestler in a time of need.

